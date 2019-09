Data on economic growth in Australia for the second quartier of 2019 is here:

Australia GDP for Q2: 0.5% q/q (expected 0.5%) On expectations and quite weak. On expectations and quite weak.

If you go to that post a key 'highlight' is that the domestic private sector is very weak, growth being held up by government spending and exports.





AUD/USD has had a bit of a lift. As I said earlier today, this data is for April to June, an I imagine attention will flick back pretty quickly to the outlook ahead.