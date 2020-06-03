AUD continues to pile on its gains
A big rally for the Australian dollar, AUD/USD has surged above 0.6950
- The USD is weaker nearly across the board, EUR, GBP, kiwiw, CAD all up
- Yen and CHF laggards though.
But why??? Sometimes its shoot first, ask questions later, FWIW, earlier posts on reasons:
- Here are 5 positives for the AUD, but there are negatives
- UBS - Current strength of the Australian dollar is driven by the wrong reasons
- USD slips a little further in early Asia trade
- Brexit trade talks update - EU is prepared for an extension up to 2 years
- The German government coalition discussion on further stimulus will continue tomorrow
Crowds ignoring social distancing guidelines while searching the sky for the AUD