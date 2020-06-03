AUD continues to pile on its gains

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A big rally for the Australian dollar, AUD/USD has surged above 0.6950

  • The USD is weaker nearly across the board, EUR, GBP, kiwiw, CAD all up
  • Yen and CHF laggards though.
But why??? Sometimes its shoot first, ask questions later, FWIW, earlier posts on reasons:

Crowds ignoring social distancing guidelines while searching the sky for the AUD
A big rally for the Australian dollar, AUD/USD has surged above 0.6950


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose