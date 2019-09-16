AUD down a few points after the disappointing misses for China activity data

Chinese activity data for August is out, a series of misses:

Some of the notable 'highlights':

IP grew at its slowest pace in 17.5 years

IP misses

Retail sales misses - in the details 'essentials' are up (ifood etc) while discretionary spending has fallen further

Investment missed

The miss on investment does not augur well for future productions





Comments from China's NBS (the stats folks that publish the data … poor chaps)

economy faces downward pressure

economy has significant external uncertainties

China will accelerate counter0cyclicial adjustments

(ie that means stimulus)



















