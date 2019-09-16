AUD down a few points after the disappointing misses for China activity data

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Chinese activity data for August is out, a series of misses:

Some of the notable 'highlights':
  • IP grew at its slowest pace in 17.5 years
  • IP misses
  • Retail sales misses - in the details 'essentials' are up (ifood etc) while discretionary spending has fallen further
  • Investment missed
  • The miss on investment does not augur well for future productions 

Comments from China's NBS (the stats folks that publish the data … poor chaps)
  • economy faces downward pressure
  • economy has significant external uncertainties
  • China will accelerate counter0cyclicial adjustments 
(ie that means stimulus) 


