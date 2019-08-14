AUD down after the big miss on China activity data for July

Yeah, but not much. 

Here's the data: 
The 'other' includes a big miss for July retails slaes - domestic demand in China has been slipping, more of the same in these figures.  Asset investment was a miss also but the IP and retail  sales were the big misses.

AUD is lower, but as I said above, not by much:
Earlier we got a small beat on wages data, which is supportive, but again the caveat is much of the gain was pushed by the public sector. Spare capacity holding back private wage growth.




