AUD down after the big miss on China activity data for July

Yeah, but not much.

Here's the data:

The 'other' includes a big miss for July retails slaes - domestic demand in China has been slipping, more of the same in these figures. Asset investment was a miss also but the IP and retail sales were the big misses.





AUD is lower, but as I said above, not by much:





Earlier we got a small beat on wages data, which is supportive, but again the caveat is much of the gain was pushed by the public sector. Spare capacity holding back private wage growth.















