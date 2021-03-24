AUD, EUR sneak under their overnight lows

EUR/USD and AUD/USD are dribbling a little lower while cable and NZD/USD are hanging above their Europe/US time lows.

CAD is well off its lows, with a tailwind from the boost to oil prices (I'll have more to come on this ahead, OPEC is next week ... long story short on that is they'll likely leave production unchanged for now).





As a reminder, this is the period right now, until Tokyo opens (its just gone 6am in Japan) of the 24 hour forex cycle with the lowest level of interbank liquidity.







