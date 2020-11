The headline numbers from the October jobs report were strong, beats:

Some of the details I didn't go into in that post paint a not so rosy picture (not trying to be downbeat, it is what it is)

youth unemployment 15.6% (up 1% in the month and 3.1% y/y)

underutilization rate 17.4%

AUD response (it had dropped along with other currencies on the way into the data release):