AUD is undervalued, AUD/USD forecast back to 0.80 by mid-year

Commonwealth Bank of Australia on the Australian dollar, looking for it higher in the coming months, citing:

Commodity prices - rising momentum in the global economy is a positive for AUD/USD because it's linked to global growth expectations and commodity prices .

interest-rate differentials - risks are tilting to the RBA beginning a tightening cycle before the central bank's current guidance of 2024.

to drive it back higher.





CBA says there is a current lag in fundamentals due to US economic outperformance, and delayed vaccinations in Europe, Japan and Australia. The





CBA do add that the risk to this view is a stronger-than-expected US recovery, and ab associated further material increase in 10-year UST yields





CBA nominates AUD/USD fair value range 0.78 to 0.89.















