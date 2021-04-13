AUD is undervalued, AUD/USD forecast back to 0.80 by mid-year

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Commonwealth Bank of Australia on the Australian dollar, looking for it higher in the coming months, citing:

  • Commodity prices -  rising momentum in the global economy is a positive for AUD/USD because it's linked to global growth expectations and commodity prices .
  • interest-rate differentials - risks are tilting to the RBA beginning a tightening cycle before the central bank's current guidance of 2024.
to drive it back higher.

CBA says there is a current lag in fundamentals due to US economic outperformance, and delayed vaccinations in Europe, Japan and Australia. The

CBA do add that the risk to this view is a stronger-than-expected US recovery, and ab associated further material increase in 10-year UST yields 

CBA nominates AUD/USD fair value range 0.78 to 0.89.





Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose