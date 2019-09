The Australian dollar had popped 0.68 a little earlier, helped along by some stops clustered above that level (round number effect, innit?)

But …. it has really caught a bid on the new out China's ministry of commerce:

China's Vice Premier phone call with US' Mnuchin and Lighthizer on Wednesday US and China teams will begin trade talks again from next week. US and China teams will begin trade talks again from next week.

And a full meeting in Washington from early October