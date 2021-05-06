AUD took a hit lower on China suspending its Strategic economic dialogue with Australia
Australia has been calling out China on its human rights abuses.
China has taken a petty revenge today with:
As a bit of an explanation, the Strategic economic dialogue with China is aimed at strengthening Australia's economic and trade relationship with Chin:
- growing trade and investment with China
- opportunities for Australian and Chinese businesses to cooperate
- further increasing trade and investment with China will drive economic growth in both countires
China's NDRC (the CCP state planner) has thrown this away for political recrimination reasons.