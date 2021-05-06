AUD took a hit lower on China suspending its Strategic economic dialogue with Australia

Australia has been calling out China on its human rights abuses. 

China has taken a petty revenge today with:
The Australian dollar took an immediate hit lower, China is a huge export destination for Australia's iron ore:
As a bit of an explanation, the Strategic economic dialogue with China is aimed at strengthening Australia's economic and trade relationship with Chin:
  • growing trade and investment with China
  • opportunities for Australian and Chinese businesses to cooperate
  • further increasing trade and investment with China will drive economic growth in both countires
China's NDRC (the CCP state planner) has thrown this away for political recrimination reasons. 




