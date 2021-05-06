AUD took a hit lower on China suspending its Strategic economic dialogue with Australia

Australia has been calling out China on its human rights abuses.

China has taken a petty revenge today with:

China's state planner will suspend China-Australia economic dialogue The Australian dollar took an immediate hit lower, China is a huge export destination for Australia's iron ore:









As a bit of an explanation, the Strategic economic dialogue with China is aimed at strengthening Australia's economic and trade relationship with Chin:

growing trade and investment with China

opportunities for Australian and Chinese businesses to cooperate

further increasing trade and investment with China will drive economic growth in both countires

China's NDRC (the CCP state planner) has thrown this away for political recrimination reasons.












