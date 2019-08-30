"AUD now sits on the cheap side of fair value"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A snippet from ANZ's latest monthly forex outlook, on the Australian dollar

  • escalating trade war can generate new risks faster than central banks can contain them. This kind of environment breeds caution and that's generally not a recipe for AUD success. 
  • RBA remains committed to more easing
  • Offsetting some of the pessimism, the AUD now sits on the cheap side of fair value, 
  • US rate differentials are likely to stop deteriorating
  • Australia may shortly publish its first current account surplus since 1975
  • Ultimately, however, these factors are likely to be marginal influences compared to ongoing trade risks, so we are comfortable with our view of the AUD closer to 0.65.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose