"AUD now sits on the cheap side of fair value"
A snippet from ANZ's latest monthly forex outlook, on the Australian dollar
- escalating trade war can generate new risks faster than central banks can contain them. This kind of environment breeds caution and that's generally not a recipe for AUD success.
- RBA remains committed to more easing
- Offsetting some of the pessimism, the AUD now sits on the cheap side of fair value,
- US rate differentials are likely to stop deteriorating
- Australia may shortly publish its first current account surplus since 1975
- Ultimately, however, these factors are likely to be marginal influences compared to ongoing trade risks, so we are comfortable with our view of the AUD closer to 0.65.
