AUD & NZD drop further to a fresh session low
The news and data flow for the Australian and New Zealand dollars have not been supportive so far today.
Of most importance has been Trump's renewed attack on China. Whatever truce between him and Xi went into effect in March seems to have well and truly expired.
- Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for April (final) 44.1 (vs. flash 45.6, prior 49.7)
- NZ Q1 job vacancies index -6.4% q/q (prior was -3.9% in Q4)
- Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for April 35.8 (prior 53.7)
- New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for April: -20.2% m/m (prior -12.9%)
- Coronavirus - President Trump says China either incompetent, or let it spread
- Look ahead to next week's RBA meeting - nothing to prompt a further AUD rally?