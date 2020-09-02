AUD on its session low after worse than expected contraction in Q2 GDP
The Australian dollar had dropped, as had other currencies, but the release of the data for Q2 took a few more points out of it:
The drop was larger than expected, but expectations were expressed with low levels of certainty, it was always going to be a tough call getting estimates correct for this data point.
A 7% drop in GDP is very bad news indeed - so many people have lost their jobs. Not just in Australia of course.
AUD:
Meanwhile, NZD has held on near its session high (its been a small range) with final comments from RBVNZ Gov Orr saying he was not concerned about the level of the NZD.