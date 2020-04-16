AUD pop on the jobs data - watch out for the false dawn

In the previews posted the warnings were that the jobs report was conducted ahead of the lock down restrictions.

Australian Bureau of Statistics comment:

Our March Labour Force results do not show major impacts from COVID-19, as the collection period for this data fell before many Government measures were enacted.





Note the April report will use survey from March 29 to April 11 - this will be a much worse result.



