AUD pop on the jobs data - watch out for the false dawn

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

In the previews posted the warnings were that the jobs report was conducted ahead of the lock down restrictions. 

And thus we got a positive instead of a negative report.
Don't pay it too much attention, March 1 - 14 labour market data is ancient history, April will be a huge drop.

The report was enough to take out a few shorts though:

In the previews posted the warnings were that the jobs report was conducted ahead of the lock down restrictions. 

Australian Bureau of Statistics comment:
  • Our March Labour Force results do not show major impacts from COVID-19, as the collection period for this data fell before many Government measures were enacted. 

Note the April report will use survey from March 29 to April 11 - this will be a much worse result. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose