AUD the strongest and JPY the weakest before Europe's start 

Risk on





The market is happy with the risk on sentiment and the equity market is enjoying the optimism and making good gains in the Asian session.





The AUD is bid on the RBA having confirmed that a gentle turning point has been reached and the JPY is sold in the news Adam reported earlier that





Yen crosses got a lift from reports on China-US talks saying that Beijing is pushing to get Sept 1 tariffs removed and that he US is debating it.







Expect buyers on AUDJPY pullbacks