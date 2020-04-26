AUD ticking higher - coronavirus lock down restrictions are to be eased

Some parts of Australia are flagging upcoming easing of social distancing requirements.

the states of Queensland (from May 1) and Western Australia are cautiously winding back restrictions

I posted earlier on the Australian PM looking at easing earlier than was expected:

New Zealand, too, announcing a winding back today (April 27). A concern re the NZD somewhat were the comments from RBNZ Gov Orr last week on further policy easing ahead and maybe even debt monetisation.

Though, maybe not? BNZ/NAB shrugging them off:





AUD is up, only small, for earlier in the day:



