AUD ticking higher - coronavirus lock down restrictions are to be eased

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Some parts of Australia are flagging upcoming easing of social distancing requirements.

  • the states of Queensland (from May 1) and Western Australia are cautiously winding back restrictions
I posted earlier on the Australian PM looking at easing earlier than was expected:
New Zealand, too, announcing a winding back today (April 27). A concern re the NZD somewhat were the comments from RBNZ Gov Orr last week on further policy easing ahead and maybe even debt monetisation. 
Though, maybe not? BNZ/NAB shrugging them off:

AUD is up, only small, for earlier in the day: 
