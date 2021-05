In the wake of the ... one ... COVID-19 case found in Sydney yesterday the Premier of NSW, Gladys Berejiklian, will give a coronavirus update at 11am local time

that's 0100GMT

Berejiklian has so far proved adept at handling local outbreaks with minimal disruptions to people's lives and the economy in NSW. Watch for further cases and any government response.







I suspect we might see some other state Premiers close their borders to Sydney by the end of the week if the outbreak in Sydney extends beyond the current ... one case.





As I've pointed out a number of times, the Australian economy is performing well in its bounce back from the COVID-19 recession, but its fragile ... vulnerable to renewed outbreaks given the very slow vaccine rollout. Australia's is one of the slowest vaccine rollouts across the globe. At least its picking up some pace.