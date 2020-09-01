AUD traders heads up for GDP data due Wednesday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The RBA decision is yet to come today:

Following on tomorrow is Q2 GDP, expected to be a contraction due to the economy shut down and then slow climb out through the quarter. 

The expectations I have seen are for -6%, positives from exports and government spending,  negative for other inputs with consumer spending a large unknown. That -6% is with a low level of confidence, its a more uncertain event than normal. 
 
A contraction will not be a surprise though.

Data is due at 0130GMT on 2 September 2020 
