AUD traders - heads up for monthly business confidence data due Tuesday - preview
National Australia Bank business survey for January due at 0030 GMT on 11 February 2020
- business confidence prior -2
- business conditions prior 3
BNZ:
- will be closely watched by the Reserve Bank and investors for bushfire impacts. Anecdotal reports suggest many regional businesses were affected, while smoke may have impacted retail sales in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra
ANZ:
- The novel coronavirus could dampen business conditions and confidence further in January
- on top of the effects of the bushfires and smoke haze