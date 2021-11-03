AUD traders heads up - Q3 retail sales data due today

Australian retail sales, excluding inflation, for the three months July to September

Due at 0030 GMT

expected -4.6% q/q, prior +0.8% q/q

Sales were hit by lockdowns impacting around half of the Australia's population during the period, hence the negative expectations.





While the number is expected to be bad it'll be discounted with reopening now well underway and an expected bounce this quarter and ahead.





Meanwhile the RBA is continuing its QE policy (asss confirmed on Tuesday at the policy meeting) through to February, further adding stimulus to a recovering economy.







