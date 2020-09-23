AUD traders heads up - retail sales data due in a few minutes (0130GMT)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

0130GMT Australia Retail Sales (preliminary) for August

AUD has lost ground the past hour or so:

The change of call from Wespac is igniting talk of how long until we have negative rates from the RBA?
The RBA has consistently denied the need for negative rates. But, as I have said many times, and am being joined by others, they are always too optimistic:

The data in a few moments time add in risk of a positive surprise (or negative too, I guess) .


0130GMT Australia Retail Sales (preliminary) for August
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose