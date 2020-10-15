AUD traders note - mills in China are being told to stop buying Australian cotton

Australian media reporting on what looks like imminent tariffs on Australian cotton.

Government sources have told the ABC the cotton industry could face tariffs as high as 40 per cent, a sanction that could make the trade with China unviable.

Another indication of the rising strains between the two countries. The reports on similar on Australian coal were dismissed with numerous excuses (imports close to quotas and what have you), which is missing the forest for the tress. Things are crook.











