AUD traders - preview of the capex data due Thursday 29 August 2019, 0130 GMT

Sort of feel a bit strange posting on this while BTC gets trashed and GBP remains under pressure due to the antics of the sleazy Boris Johnson.

But, here we go.





Australian Private new capital expenditure (capex) data is due out on Thursday 29 August at 0130GMT

The 'headlines' to watch on this are:





the Q2 spend

expected is a bounce back to +0.4% q/q form Q1's -1.7%

the 3rd estimate for 2019/20 planned spending 2nd estimate was 99bn AUD There will also be attention paid to plant, machinery and equipment spending. Gvien the poor figures for construction yesterday ( There will also be attention paid to plant, machinery and equipment spending. Gvien the poor figures for construction yesterday ( Australia - Q2 Construction work done: -3.8% q/q (expected -1.0%) ) the building and structures number will also be eyed.





Further weak data would not bode well for Q2 GDP due next week (exports are a bright spot) and will be a factor in RBA decisions ahead. AUD remains soft.





----





Via ANZ: