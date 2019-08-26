AUD traders - there is a barrage of data on the way this week

A heads up for what is on the data agenda for Australia still to come this week. And welcome to those who may have had a long weekend (folks in the UK …. and please do not mention the cricket, K?)

Today, Tuesday 27 August 2019, is quiet except for an RBA speaker ( eco calendar for today is here for detail) but beginning tomorrow, strap in for:





Wednesday 28 August



Construction work done, Q2 - engineering construction is offsetting, to some extent, the slower pace (falls!) in the residential sector



Thursday 29 August

Private capital expenditure (capex) for Q2. The two 'headlines' to watch for are the Q2 spend and projections ahead (estimates)

Friday 30 August

Building approvals for July is expceted to show marginal improvement

Private sector credit for July - this has been less than impressive and another weak month is the expectation

I'll have more to come on these releases in the days ahead on approach.











