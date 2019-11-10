AUD trading below fair value, but view for week ahead is mildly bearish

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

A snippet on AUD/USD via ANZ. Analysts out fair value for the Australian dollar at 0.70.

View ahead:
  • While an easing of geopolitical risks and globally accommodative policy have been supportive, a globally synchronised uplift in growth will be required to see the AUD lift much above current levels. 
  • Low domestic yields will also hamper the AUD in the medium term, as the currency loses carry characteristics.

Week ahead outlook is mildly bearish
  • Month ahead outlook is neutral

