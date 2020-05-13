AUD vulnerable due to US-China tensions (ICYMI) - target for AUD/USD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via an analyst note from TD on the Australian dollar 

AUD is "vulnerable to a shift in the narrative between the U.S. and China"
  • tensions rising - spotlight on the upcoming trade discussions and broader political dialogue
  • a trade war coupled with the uncertainty over the economic outlook and what is ahead
(I'll just add, rising tension with China being bearish for AUD is not a fresh piece of news, see recent posts from past weeks for example).

Anyway, more:
  • TD short AUD/USD from 0.6480, target 0.6175, stop 0.6680
  •  likes the "longer-term structural story" for AUD,
  • but is moved up too quickly
Australian dollar Australia china


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose