AUD wobble a little lower on a mixed labour market report

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The key headline in the monthly jobs report from ozz Australia is the unemployment rate.

Its come in at 5.3% 
  • vs. 5.2% expected 
  • prior of 5.1%

AUD took a hit but is only a few points lower than where it was:

Confounding the bad u/e rate are some better numbers:

  • Employment
  • Change: +13.5K (expected 10K, prior 28.9 K)
  • Full Time Employment Change: +46.2K  (prior was -0.3K)
  • Participation Rate: 66.1%(vs. expected 66.0%, prior was 66.0%)


