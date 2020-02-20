AUD wobble a little lower on a mixed labour market report
The key headline in the monthly jobs report from ozz Australia is the unemployment rate.
Its come in at 5.3%
- vs. 5.2% expected
- prior of 5.1%
The post is here for more: Australia January labour market report - mixed with u/e up but so is employment, full-time, and the participation rate
AUD took a hit but is only a few points lower than where it was:
Confounding the bad u/e rate are some better numbers:
-
Employment
-
Change: +13.5K (expected 10K, prior 28.9 K)
- Full Time Employment Change: +46.2K (prior was -0.3K)
- Participation Rate: 66.1%(vs. expected 66.0%, prior was 66.0%)