AUD wobble a little lower on a mixed labour market report

The key headline in the monthly jobs report from ozz Australia is the unemployment rate.

Its come in at 5.3%

vs. 5.2% expected

prior of 5.1%





AUD took a hit but is only a few points lower than where it was:









Confounding the bad u/e rate are some better numbers:





Employment



Change: +13.5K (expected 10K, prior 28.9 K)



Full Time Employment Change: +46.2K (prior was -0.3K)



Participation Rate: 66.1%(vs. expected 66.0%, prior was 66.0%)









