Audio recap: Are investors done worrying about the coronavirus?

Author: Forex Live | Category: News

The positive sentiment extends

We come into Wednesday with investors doing a good job trying to convince us that there isn't a whole lot more to worry about with respect to the coronavirus. US equities have raced higher, extending the record run and it seems the market is trying to feel good about the fact that the virus could be showing signs of peaking and being contained.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose