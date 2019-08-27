Audio recap: Euro trying to shake off bad data and political risk

Author: Forex Live | Category: News

What's moving markets today

It shouldn't come as a surprise to see some of that optimism around the global trade outlook deflated as we work through Tuesday. Risk correlated FX has since given back Monday gains, though the soft dollar implications from US trade policy, have been somewhat offsetting.
