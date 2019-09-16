Audio recap: Investors trying to focus on the positives

Author: Forex Live | Category: News

What's moving markets today

Markets have stabilized since the initial risk off reaction on the open. Sentiment had taken a turn for the worse on the weekend news of the drone attacks on the Saudi Oil facilities, before suffering another blow from a softer round of early Monday data out of China. 
