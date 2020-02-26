Audio recap: Talking stocks, currencies, turbulent times, and thin ice

Author: Forex Live | Category: News

What's the story in markets today

Stocks are attempting to stabilize after another plunge, no thanks to more worry associated with fresh reports of coronavirus cases outside of China. Investors are a lot more concerned about the outlook for the global economy at a time when there just isn't all that much left in the central bank policy accommodation and government stimulus tanks.
