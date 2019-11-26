Audio recap: Wait and see strategy ahead of Wednesday's pre-holiday data dump

Author: Forex Live | Category: News

What's moving markets today

Markets are mostly sideways on Tuesday, and it seems there's a bit of a wait and see strategy going on ahead of tomorrow's big US data dump into the Thanksgiving long holiday weekend.

