Audio recap: Why the buck is still under pressure

Author: Forex Live | Category: News

What's moving markets on Wednesday

More broad based selling of the US dollar into Wednesday, with notable gains posted in the euro and the commodity bloc currencies, before some profit taking has kicked in. The move is in response to the Georgia runoff results that show a favorable result for the Dems.

