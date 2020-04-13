AUD/JPY a mover (lower) to open the week

A forex 'risk off' indication from AUD/yen - lower Australian dollar and higher yen

Weekend virus reports are a mixed bag, but on balance not overly encouraging as cases continue to ramp higher in the US and elsewhere. Stocks are lower in Japan (Japan is open for trade today) as are US equity index futures on Globex.





US Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari had comments over the weekend indicating he expects the US economy will face 18 months of rolling shut downs as new cases of COVID-19 take a roller coaster ride up and won in the months ahead.

"We could have these waves of flareups, controls, flareups and controls until we actually get a therapy or a vaccine. I think we should all be focusing on an 18-month strategy for our health care system and our economy."











