AUD/JPY falls to four-week low. What's next

The reflation trade has stalled

Normally you would expect AUD/JPY and equities to run in the same direction but they've disconnected recently. Is the FX market sending a different signal than stocks?





I don't see it that way.





AUD/JPY ran up on the reflation trade and the climb in central bank rate hike expectations, that's since cooled. It's a simple trade on rate differentials that will continue to struggle until rates find a footing.





In equities, the first leg of the October rally was a rebound from oversold conditions in September while the second leg was fueled by falling rate hike expectation.





In short, the same factors boosting equities are weighing on FX and that makes sense.





So what next? The equity market has a role to play here. In today's trading when a smidge of risk aversion crept in, their was a swift rush into AUD/JPY shorts and other safe haven trades. I fear that's the signal in the noise.





Technically, the break of the March-June highs was a false one. It didn't hold on the retest and now we're through the 38.2% retracement of the Sept-Oct rally. The bulls will get another chance in the 81.50-82.50 range.







