AUD/JPY getting hit again as China threatens to retaliate against the US over Hong Kong bill
Earlier the US Senate passed bills in support of HK protestors
- US-China relations: US Senate passes bill in support of Hong Kong protests
- AUD/JPY responding to doubts over US-China trade talks
Then this:
And now, HK and China both issuing statements against:
- Hong Kong gov says the US bill is unnecessary, ungrounded and that foreign govmts should not interfere
- China says the US should stop interfering in Hong Kong and China affairs - threatens retaliation
AUD/JPY sold again:
This , however, is a tad supportinve: