AUDJPY bid on the risk tone





The AUDJPY is my currency pair of choice for trading risk sentiment shifts such as the one we had this morning. The detail is still a little thin for my liking and I think just taking what I am given is my best play on this. That and waiting for further confirmation or denial.





Price is now up at recent highs and I would expect some profit taking. Above those highs and 76.00 is the next target.