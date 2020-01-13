AUD/JPY needs a weekly close below 74.00 or above 77.15 - NAB

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

A look at AUD/JPY

NAB discusses AUD/JPY technical outlook and adopts a low-conviction bias around current levels.

"MT momentum triggers (weekly RSI / MACD) imply that the MT uptrend is now sustainable. LT momentum bias is also positive," NAB notes. 

While recent price action confirms that the multi-month uptrend is likely complete, we cannot ignore the multitude of positive MT/LT price triggers. We must reserved judgement on a directional view until we see a weekly close below / above the trend channel at 74.00 / 77.15," NAB adds.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose