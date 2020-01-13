AUD/JPY needs a weekly close below 74.00 or above 77.15 - NAB
A look at AUD/JPY
NAB discusses AUD/JPY technical outlook and adopts a low-conviction bias around current levels.
"MT momentum triggers (weekly RSI / MACD) imply that the MT uptrend is now sustainable. LT momentum bias is also positive," NAB notes.
While recent price action confirms that the multi-month uptrend is
likely complete, we cannot ignore the multitude of positive MT/LT price
triggers. We must reserved judgement on a directional view until we see a weekly close below / above the trend channel at 74.00 / 77.15," NAB adds.