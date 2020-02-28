AUD/JPY shorts were the best trade this week

AUD/JPY fell more than 5% this week

Here is a look at currencies moved in percentage terms this week. AUD/JPY is a classic risk trade and it moved in the direction you would have expected this week but the magnitude of the move



wasn't on par with what we're seeing in equities and bonds.







Looking at AUD/JPY specifically, the pair today fell to the lowest since 2009, breaking last year's low and clearing out much of the support ahead of the 2008/09 lows. This isn't a pretty picture:



