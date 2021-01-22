AUDNZD bond yield divergence favours sellers 

Better prospects for RBNZ.





Great Covid management

Governor Orr walking markets back from negative interest rate policy,

Recent AUD strength now probably spent after the last RBA's decision to avoid negative rates.

Bond yield spread between the 10y's is falling (favouring AUDNZD selling- orange line on chart)





Notice how closely the price tracks the spread.

Now we have a 4hr trend line break with room to fall and stops above near term resistance.





Stops above recent highs makes sense.