AUDNZD bond yield divergence favours sellers 

Better prospects for RBNZ. 


  • Great Covid management
  • Governor Orr walking markets back from negative interest rate policy, 
  • Recent AUD strength now probably spent after the last RBA's decision to avoid negative rates. 
Bond yield spread between the 10y's is falling (favouring AUDNZD selling- orange line on chart)
Notice how closely the price tracks the spread. 
 
Now we have a 4hr trend line break with room to fall and stops above near term resistance. 
AUDNZD
Stops above recent highs makes sense. 

