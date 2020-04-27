AUD/NZD gaining further - here's why

ForexLive nailed this as it happened, back last week on April 21!

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr spoke that day, saying:

And, I thought, even more significantly:

From that post … in bold:

A central bank buying debt directly from the government issue is not something that will inspire confidence in markets. This will be viewed as a NZD negative.



Sure enough, look at the divergence between the Australian and New Zealand dollars since:









Adding to the fuel this morning was this from WPAC:







