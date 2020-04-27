AUD/NZD gaining further - here's why

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ForexLive nailed this as it happened, back last week on April 21!

Reserve Bank of New Zealand  Governor Orr spoke that day, saying:
And, I thought, even more significantly:
From that post … in bold:
  • A central bank buying debt directly from the government issue is not something that will inspire confidence in markets. This will be viewed as a NZD negative. 
Sure enough, look at the divergence between the Australian and New Zealand dollars since:

Adding to the fuel this morning was this from WPAC:


