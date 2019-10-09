AUD/NZD has some room to slide before a rally into year end
An item from TD on the Australian and New Zealand dollars
- Easier RBA and RBNZ have meant AUD and NZD have succumbed "to the USD carry king."
- While there is room for fiscal manoeuvring, hedging costs and loss of yield advantage to the USD will likely continue to starve these currencies - NZD especially - of foreign capital flows.
TD expect AUD and NZD to continue to trade heavily "Absent an appreciable and sustained positive global macro impulse"
- see clear risks that they continue to grind towards new cycle lows
On the cross:
- we see room for AUDNZD to temporarily dip before returning towards 1.10 by year-end
