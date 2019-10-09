AUD/NZD has some room to slide before a rally into year end

An item from TD on the Australian and New Zealand dollars

Easier RBA and RBNZ have meant AUD and NZD have succumbed "to the USD carry king."

While there is room for fiscal manoeuvring, hedging costs and loss of yield advantage to the USD will likely continue to starve these currencies - NZD especially - of foreign capital flows.



TD expect AUD and NZD to continue to trade heavily "Absent an appreciable and sustained positive global macro impulse"

see clear risks that they continue to grind towards new cycle lows

On the cross:

we see room for AUDNZD to temporarily dip before returning towards 1.10 by year-end



--



