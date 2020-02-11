AUDNZD in focus a head of the RBNZ rate meeting

RBNZ to remain on hold









So, with a hold the most likely outcome, the focus will shift on to the forward guidance from the RBNZ. The NZD has been losing value against the AUD over recent days and there is a belief that New Zealand will be hit harder than Australia if/when the coronavirus impact grows. The thinking is that New Zealand is more vulnerable to the virus as trade makes up about 60% of New Zealand's economy compared to around 40% of Australia's economy. Tourism in New Zealand amounts to just under 6% of the economy, while Australia's tourism is around 3%.





So, when the rate statement is released, the market focus will be on the forward guidance. If we get a dovish tilt remember the BNZ and the ANZ GDP reductions I mentioned yesterday:



