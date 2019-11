AUD and NZD in focus this week





The RBA is meeting tomorrow and no change is expected. However, the market will be wanting to see from Governor Lowe whether the 'gentle turning point' is increasing in pace. The market pricing for rate shifts at present are here.





Then on Wednesday we have important labour data out for the NZD. Here are some key levels to look for on the AUDNZD palr in case we get a divergence appear between the RBA and the RBNZ.