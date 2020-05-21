AUD/USD 0.6600 a near term obstacle
Some comments on the outlook for the Australian dollar via Westpac
In summary:
To end this week:
- Upward momentum has slowed
- 0.6600 a near term obstacle
Further ahead for coming weeks:
- revival in global equities to early March levels has driven the Aussie to 0.66
- Aggressive central bank policy settings should help ensure A$ does not return to the sub-0.60 trade of late March
- in coming weeks the reality of a tepid global recovery in H2 2020 and woeful earnings reports are likely to chip away at risk sentiment. Scope for 0.62 end-June.
- AUD is threatened by global risk appetite over the coming weeks