AUD/USD 0.6600 a near term obstacle

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Some comments on the outlook for the Australian dollar via Westpac

In summary:

To end this week:
  • Upward momentum has slowed
  • 0.6600 a near term obstacle
Further ahead for coming weeks:
  • revival in global equities to early March levels has driven the Aussie to 0.66
  • Aggressive central bank policy settings should help ensure A$ does not return to the sub-0.60 trade of late March
  • in coming weeks the reality of a tepid global recovery in H2 2020 and woeful earnings reports are likely to chip away at risk sentiment. Scope for 0.62 end-June.
  • AUD is threatened by global risk appetite over the coming weeks




See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose