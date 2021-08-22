AUD/USD and NZD/USD early Monday gaps down nearly covered now

Sour news out of Australia over the weekend with a worsening of the COVID-19 spread, tighter lockdown restrictions introduced and protest riots in the country's two largest cities of Sydney and Melbourne.

And, in New Zealand, the battle to contain the latest outbreak kicked off last week with very harsh restrictions indeed.





As for the AUD and NZD, they lost ground lat week and both say lower openings in very trade Monday morning (early update here, and to add to that the lows I saw prior to much of retail trade kicking off were circa 0.7114 and 0.6814.





As I post AUD/USD is around 0.7132, still down a few points from its late Friday level, NZD/USD is now pretty much around its late Friday level circa 0.6832.





Local media in Australia (may be gated) on the Melbourne riots, pepper spray and rubber bullets were used:









