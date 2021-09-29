AUD/USD - ANZ affirm its 0.75 year-end target

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A good in brief summary of the push and pull on the AUD that is keeping it more or less rangebound. 

  • We think the RBA will be cautious, even as the economy rebounds. 
  • Labour market slack and undershooting wage growth will hold the RBA back relative to peers.
  •  On balance however, with the worst behind us, we look for rates markets to provide a modest boost to the Aussie
  • China's domestic policy will continue to affect the AUD, as property deleveraging and sectoral adjustments weigh on industrial commodity prices
  • Stabilising growth and strong seasonal effects are likely to be marginally offset by tighter liquidity, leading to a range-bound currency and slightly higher volatility. 
  • We maintain our AUD/USD year-end forecast of 0.75
