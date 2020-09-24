AUD/USD end of year target still 0.75 despite near term lower

An updated Australian dollar outlook via Westpac (in brief):

The northern summer's risk rally and USD rout extended to AUD/USD

Upbeat equities and commodity price gains including iron ore, copper and gold reinforced the positive A$ mood.

Positioning was therefore likely vulnerable to a reversal from any number of catalysts in a world still struggling with Covid-19. The RBA's more dovish tone adds weight to the A$, with Westpac now calling for a cash rate cut to 0.1% in Oct. But the RBA is still not attracted to negative rates and Australia's historically large trade surpluses provide some insulation.

Our base case of a weaker USD over Q4 argues for AUD/USD to resume its up-trend multi-week/month. While a correction to 0.68-0.69 near term seems plausible, we retain our 0.75 year-end target.

Westpac amended their forecast for the next RBA rate cut earlier this week:

