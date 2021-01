AUD/USD sinks

The Australian dollar started the year of higher but has turned around in a big way today. It's fallen another 20 pips in the past few minutes and is now down 37 pips on the day to 0.7656. That's 80 pips from the best levels of the day.





The daily chart isn't exactly a red flag but the overall tone in markets is increasingly concerning.





The S&P 500 is down nearly 2% after opening higher.