AUD/USD for the session ahead - support, resistance, bull & bear fundamentals

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Australian dollar is being pushed and pulled by countervailing factors, in summary:

  • Iron ore markets have been extremely volatile (iron ore is Australia's major export to China), but are tumbling from their highs earlier this month
  • Relations with China have been steadily drip-feed deteriorating 
  • The RBA is increasingly being seen as a laggard globally on the prospects fro tightening policy ... NZ, UK, perhaps even the US given the run of data are all ahead
  • US yield rose overnight on good data, prospects for more fiscal spending
Resistance levels:
  • 0.7755 initially then 70/75, 0.7795/0.7800
Support levels:
  • 0.7720/25 then 05/10 and lower down 0.7675
