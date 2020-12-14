AUD/USD forecasts via Citi - positive drivers

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A snippet via Citi on the Australian dollar.

Their forecasts:
  • out to 3 months: 0.74 
  • 6-12 months: 0.76 
  • and Citi's 'long term' forecast: 0.77
Comments:
  • We think AUD will continue to trade high beta to risk-on/global growth developments and that this will be a positive driver for the currency. 
  • Furthermore, China's continued strong economic recovery is a positive sign for closely linked Australia. 
  • Finally, we reiterate that fiscal continues to be a strong support in Australia, favouring AUD.
Citi citing China .... let's see how that relationship fares in the months ahead. Maybe the new incoming US administration can ease tensions somewhat. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose